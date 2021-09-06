Zubby Michael & Actress Chizzy Alichi Fight Over “A Woman Being King Of Boys”

A woman can never be king of boys…

After a successful run in cinemas back in 2018, producers of the political thriller film decided to bless fans with a sequel of the movie, KING OF BOYS.

Written, produced, and directed by Kemi Adetiba, ‘King Of Boys 2’ returned previous cast members such as Sola Sobowale, Remilekun “Reminisce” Safaru, iLLBliss, Osas Ighodaro and some new faces such as veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo.

However, it seems the title of the movie doesn’t sit well with Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael. He was confronted by his colleague Chizzy Alichi and it got messy from there.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...