₦9.6Billion: Inside Travis Scott’s Yacht-Inspired Mansion In Los Angeles (Pics)

Location: Brentwood, Los Angeles, Calif.

Price: $23.5 million

Size: 16,700 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms.

The 28-year-old rapper paid the entire $23.5 million cost of the seven-bedroom property in cash.

The massive rooftop includes a parking lot lined with foliage, and its driveway curves downward to become the third floor balcony.

Out in the backyard there is a long glass-bottomed infinity pool that offers breathtaking views of Los Angeles.

Out in the backyard there is a long glass-bottomed infinity pool that offers breathtaking views of Los Angeles.

At one side of the swimming pool there is a gleaming hardwood deck lined with room for plenty of chairs and tables.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8441429/Travis-Scott-pays-23-5MIL-CASH-sleek-postmodern-Brentwood-mansion.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...