100 Level Anambra University Student Commits Suicide Over Stress (Photo)

A 100 level Physiology student of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Uli, Anambra State, simply identified as Kenneth committed suicide at the Kosi lodge today, October 13.

According to reports, the deceased reportedly set himself ablaze at the back of the hostel building before he was found by his lodge mates.

It was also gathered that prior to the incident, the deceased had allegedly told his cousin that he wanted to give up the ghost the previous day due to stress.

He was said to have borrowed N200 from the said cousin this morning to buy something and locked him up in the room.

Subsequently, it was discovered that he used the money to buy petrol to commit the act. He was rushed to Ihiala General Hospital where he was rejected and then rushed to a hospital in Nnewi where he died.

