’12 Reasons Maduka Is The Choice For Ndi Anambra As Governor’ (Pictures)

*12 Reasons Maduka Is The Choice For Ndi Anambra As Governor*

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAmVOa368JI

1.Dr. Godwin Maduka will break the grip of godfatherism ( one of the greatest threat to democracy in Nigeria)which has been prevalent in Anambra State for decades. He will owe no allegiance to anyone, group or groups.

2. Maduka is the only governorship candidate in Anambra State who is solely funding his governorship campaign. He is not indebted to anyone and would not use Anambra state funds to service debts when elected.

3.He is the only candidate who has tasted both poverty and affluence at extreme. As a Palm wine tapper during his formative years, he fell off from a palm tree eight times.

4.He believes in the votes of the masses, thus does not rely on rigging elections to win the governorship contests. He holds an enviable record of being the only governorship candidate who has visited the 326 wards/ Polling Units during this campaign before the insecurity, including riverine areas in Anambra State.

5.He is the most travelled governorship candidate having visited over 100 countries with visa free passport. He is a bridge between Ndi Anambra and the international community.

6. He singlehandedly boosted the GDP of Anambra state investing over 400 million dollars in the state.

7. He is on the verge of entering Guinness Book of Records for singlehandedly building massive infrastructure for his community which has elevated it from the hitherto rustics to a modern city, and also named it Umuchukwu.

8. With his vast international contacts, links and connections, he has vowed to develop Anambra State with funds attracted from the Diaspora.

9. He has been a popular philanthropist long before he joined the governorship race having built a 17 storey medical research center, Churches both for (Anglican & , Hospitals, Filling stations, markets, 80 bungalows for widows, motorable roads, police station and barracks, Courts, offer scholarships etc

10. He has no political baggage and not associated to any business scam or academic fraud.

11. He took up a relatively unknown party that has no dent, and the No.1 on the ballot paper – Accord Party, which help voters identification and eye comfort.

12. Prior to joining the race, he was listed among top 100 men of Success in Las Vegas and also rated the No.1 pain doctor in the World.

Watch video

https://fb.watch/8z-dZqr0Rv/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...