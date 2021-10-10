137 New COVID-19 Cases, 80 Discharged And 2 Deaths On October 9

137 New COVID-19 Cases, 80 Discharged And 2 Deaths On October 9

137 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos -46
FCT-35
Kaduna-20
Benue-13
Oyo-9
Kano-6
Rivers-6
Ekiti-1
Nasarawa-1

207,616 confirmed
195,132 discharged
2,745 deaths

Today’s report includes:

▪️1 death reported from Kano State for October 8th 2021

▪️6 states with zero cases reported: Imo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Plateau and Sokoto

