165 New COVID-19 Cases, 4188 Discharged And 26 Deaths On October 24
165 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-77
FCT-43
Rivers-22
Oyo-10
Osun-6
Bayelsa-2
Edo-2
Kaduna-1
Kano-1
Ogun-1
210,460 confirmed
202,379 discharged
2,882 deaths
Today’s report includes:
▪️77 additional cases reported from Lagos state for the 21st (21), 22nd (33), and 23rd (23) October 2021
▪️3,969 discharges reported from Lagos state include community discharge
▪️23 deaths reported from Lagos state for the 18th (4), 19th (4), 21st (14), 23rd (1) October 2021
▪️43 cases and 3 deaths reported from FCT are for 23rd October 2021
▪️ 0 cases reported from Taraba and Sokoto States
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
