165 New COVID-19 Cases, 4188 Discharged And 26 Deaths On October 24

165 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-77

FCT-43

Rivers-22

Oyo-10

Osun-6

Bayelsa-2

Edo-2

Kaduna-1

Kano-1

Ogun-1

210,460 confirmed

202,379 discharged

2,882 deaths

https://www.facebook.com/100064649291568/posts/241247668040208/

Today’s report includes:

▪️77 additional cases reported from Lagos state for the 21st (21), 22nd (33), and 23rd (23) October 2021

▪️3,969 discharges reported from Lagos state include community discharge

▪️23 deaths reported from Lagos state for the 18th (4), 19th (4), 21st (14), 23rd (1) October 2021

▪️43 cases and 3 deaths reported from FCT are for 23rd October 2021

▪️ 0 cases reported from Taraba and Sokoto States

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

#TakeResponsibility

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=241248041373504&id=100064649291568

