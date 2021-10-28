166 New COVID-19 Cases, 727 Discharged And 2 Deaths On October 27
166 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Delta-36
FCT-22
Rivers-21
Lagos-20
Anambra-18
Ondo-17
Oyo-8
Kebbi-6
Enugu-5
Plateau-5
Ebonyi-3
Kano-2
Bayelsa-1
Ekiti -1
Jigawa-1
211,496 confirmed
202,930 discharged
2,886 deaths
Today’s report includes:
▪️6 confirmed cases reported from Kebbi state for October 26th 2021
▪️5 confirmed cases reported from Enugu state for October 26th 2021
▪️20 discharged cases reported from Enugu state for October 26th 2021
▪️5 discharged cases reported from Taraba state for October 26th are community discharges
▪️2 deaths reported from Lagos state for October 26th (1) & 27th (1) 2021
▪️5 states with zero cases reported 5: Bauchi, Gombe, Ogun, Osun and Sokoto
