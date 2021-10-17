17 Passengers Rescued As Boat Capsizes In Lagos

Seventeen passengers were rescued as a boat named GT Water Line 4 capsized in Lagos State on Saturday.
The PUNCH gathered that the boat capsized 20 minutes after taking off from Ebute-Ero en route to Ikorodu terminal.
SOURCE
Seventeen passengers were rescued as a boat named GT Water Line 4 capsized in Lagos State on Saturday.
The PUNCH gathered that the boat capsized 20 minutes after taking off from Ebute-Ero en route to Ikorodu terminal.
SOURCE
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.