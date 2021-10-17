17 Passengers Rescued As Boat Capsizes In Lagos

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Seventeen passengers were rescued as a boat named GT Water Line 4 capsized in Lagos State on Saturday.

The PUNCH gathered that the boat capsized 20 minutes after taking off from Ebute-Ero en route to Ikorodu terminal.

SOURCE

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: