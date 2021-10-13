175 New COVID-19 Cases, 310 Discharged And 0 Deaths On October 12
175 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
FCT-73
Lagos-34
Rivers-15
Gombe-13
Kano-10
Plateau-8
Katsina-6
Bauchi-5
Delta-5
Benue-4
Nasarawa-2
208,153 confirmed
195,936 discharged
2,756 deaths
Today’s report includes:
▪️120 case recoveries from Edo State include community discharge
▪️7 states with zero cases reported: Edo, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun, Ondo Oyo and Sokoto
https://www.facebook.com/100064649291568/posts/233630145468627/
October 11 https://www.nairaland.com/6797896/covid-19-update-october-11-2021