175 New COVID-19 Cases, 310 Discharged And 0 Deaths On October 12

175 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

FCT-73
Lagos-34
Rivers-15
Gombe-13
Kano-10
Plateau-8
Katsina-6
Bauchi-5
Delta-5
Benue-4
Nasarawa-2

208,153 confirmed
195,936 discharged
2,756 deaths

Today’s report includes:

▪️120 case recoveries from Edo State include community discharge

▪️7 states with zero cases reported: Edo, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun, Ondo Oyo and Sokoto

