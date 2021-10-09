2021 BBNaija Season 6 Shine Ya Eye Vote Results From Week One Released By Multichoice

Big Brother Naija: Shine Ya Eye Votes

With over a billion of votes cast this season, find the full weekly vote results below:

These are the consolidated weekly Voting results from the 6th edition of Big Brother Naija.

Round 1

Whitemoney – 54,16%

Yousef – 17,26%

Beatrice – 12,95%

Niyi – 8,34%

Yerins – 7,29%

Round 2

Saskay – 27,14%

Emmanuel – 24,18%

Nini – 17,38%

Tega – 14,61%

Princess – 10,23%

Arin – 6,46%

Round 3

Cross – 38,61%

Queen – 18,64%

Pere – 14,17%

Maria – 13,73%

Sammie – 10,21%

JMK – 4,64%

Round 4

Whitemoney – 32,70%

Liquorose – 12,57%

Pere – 10,92%

Cross – 8,99%

Angel – 7,26%

Queen – 5,44%

Yousef – 4,99%

Emmanuel – 4,67%

Saskay – 4,49%

Nini – 2,16%

Saga – 1,73%

Michael – 1,62%

Boma – 0,96%

Peace – 0,82%

Tega – 0,68%

Round 5

Whitemoney – 39,57%

Liquorose – 19,40%

Queen – 14,43%

Saskay – 10,37%

Saga – 8,20%

Jackie B – 4,26%

Jaypaul – 3,77%

Round 6

Cross – 30,60%

Emmanuel – 24,89%

Angel – 16,22%

Saskay – 15,41%

Yousef – 12,88%

Round 7

Whitemoney – 46,87%

Pere – 25,31%

Angel – 14,63%

Queen – 9,08%

Nini – 2,16%

Saga – 1,95%

Round 8

Whitemoney – 47,00%

Liquorose – 22,99%

Pere – 14,77%

Cross – 6,44%

Angel – 5,37%

Emmanuel – 3,43%

Thank you for all the support and Votes cast this season!

https://africamagic.dstv.com/show/big-brother-naija/season/6/news/big-brother-naija-shine-ya-eye-votes/news

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...