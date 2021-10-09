2021 BBNaija Season 6 Shine Ya Eye Vote Results From Week One Released By Multichoice

Big Brother Naija: Shine Ya Eye Votes
With over a billion of votes cast this season, find the full weekly vote results below:
These are the consolidated weekly Voting results from the 6th edition of Big Brother Naija.
Round 1
Whitemoney – 54,16%
Yousef – 17,26%
Beatrice – 12,95%
Niyi – 8,34%
Yerins – 7,29%
Round 2
Saskay – 27,14%
Emmanuel – 24,18%
Nini – 17,38%
Tega – 14,61%
Princess – 10,23%
Arin – 6,46%
Round 3
Cross – 38,61%
Queen – 18,64%
Pere – 14,17%
Maria – 13,73%
Sammie – 10,21%
JMK – 4,64%
Round 4
Whitemoney – 32,70%
Liquorose – 12,57%
Pere – 10,92%
Cross – 8,99%
Angel – 7,26%
Queen – 5,44%
Yousef – 4,99%
Emmanuel – 4,67%
Saskay – 4,49%
Nini – 2,16%
Saga – 1,73%
Michael – 1,62%
Boma – 0,96%
Peace – 0,82%
Tega – 0,68%
Round 5
Whitemoney – 39,57%
Liquorose – 19,40%
Queen – 14,43%
Saskay – 10,37%
Saga – 8,20%
Jackie B – 4,26%
Jaypaul – 3,77%
Round 6
Cross – 30,60%
Emmanuel – 24,89%
Angel – 16,22%
Saskay – 15,41%
Yousef – 12,88%
Round 7
Whitemoney – 46,87%
Pere – 25,31%
Angel – 14,63%
Queen – 9,08%
Nini – 2,16%
Saga – 1,95%
Round 8
Whitemoney – 47,00%
Liquorose – 22,99%
Pere – 14,77%
Cross – 6,44%
Angel – 5,37%
Emmanuel – 3,43%
Thank you for all the support and Votes cast this season!
https://africamagic.dstv.com/show/big-brother-naija/season/6/news/big-brother-naija-shine-ya-eye-votes/news