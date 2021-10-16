2023: Moghalu Announces Six-Party Merger To Rival APC, PDP

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9k341ylG_I

former presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Kingsley Moghalu has claimed that at least six political parties have indicated their interest to merge and form a mega party ahead of the 2023 general elections

Moghalu stated this when he hosted Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the November 6 governorship poll in Anambra State.

The ex-Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, who recently defected to the ADC, also called on Nigerians to register in order to be eligible to vote in 2023.

“We hope to be a key part of a much larger third force that is building up for the presidential elections which will include a merger of about six or seven or more parties.

“So, I believe that in the 2023 elections the citizens of Nigeria should not allow it to be a contest between two sides of the same coin because there is no difference. It should be a battle between the old and the new – between the old Nigerian and the possibilities for a new Nigeria. That is what 2023 should be,” Moghalu said.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/dailypost.ng/2021/10/14/2023-six-parties-ready-to-merge-contest-against-apc-pdp-moghalu/%3famp=1

