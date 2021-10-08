2023 Presidential Aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu Defects To ADC

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Former Deputy CBN governor, Kingsley Moghalu has pitched his tent with the Action Democratic Congress, ADC ahead of the 2023 Presidential Elections.

Moghalu announced on Friday that he is now a member of the ADC after leaving his former Party, the YPP in 2019. He aims to clinch the party’s ticket as its Presidential candidate.

POLITICS NIGERIA recalls that in June 2021, Moghalu announced his intentions to content for the Nation’s top seat in the 2023 Elections. Moghalu contested as the presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in 2019 and lost to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari. He finished 14th on the election log with just 26,039 to Buhari’s 15.1 million votes.



