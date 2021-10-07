2023: Where Nigeria’s President Comes From, Isn’t Important ― Atiku

2023: Where Nigeria’s President comes from, not important ― Atiku

October 7, 2021

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has said Nigerians are not bothered where their next President will come from but are hopeful of a leader desirous of addressing the challenges facing the nation.

Atiku stated this in his brief remarks at the 94th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the party in Abuja on Thursday.

“PDP has the right to determine how the party should be run and Nigerians have the right to determine how the country should be governed. The problem of Nigerians has never been where the President comes from,” he said.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/10/2023-where-nigerias-president-comes-from-not-important-%E2%80%95-atiku/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...