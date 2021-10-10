2023: Young Nigerians In The UK Declare Their Support For Yahaya Bello

Young Nigerians including students in the UK have teamed up together to join the 2023 dream of a youthful president for all Nigerians.

He also said that having seen the score card of Nigerian leaders and youths in power, they have chosen to throw their support towards Governor Yahaya Bello to become Nigeria’s next president.

The Kogi state Governor Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello who is yet to formally declare interest in the 2023 presidential race has received support from all spheres of life, home and abroad.

He has become a top contender for the race and has continued to grow support from all Nigerians.

Bello Ambassadors Network BAN has a wide coverage across all states of the federation and currently holds close to two million registered Nigerians as members.



