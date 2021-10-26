26-Year-Old Man Kills His Father For Giving Him Chicken Head To Eat In Ondo

26-year-old man, Godwin Matthew has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his 64-year-old father in Akure, Ondo state.

The suspect was said to have committed the crime after accompanying his father, Audu Matthew to the farm.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the arrest of the culprit, said;

“On 9th September, 2021, a case of murder was reported at Ala Divisional Headquarters by one Mrs. Christiana Audu Matthew that her son Godwin Matthew, ’m’, 26 years old left home with his father to the family’s farm but she later discovered that the young man had macheted his father to death.

In the course of interrogation, the suspect stated that on 9th September, 2021, his late father directed him to kill a chicken for his brother one Emmanuel Audu ‘m’, 7 years old, for his entertainment, meanwhile, it was only the chicken head that was given to him and this made him to kill his father.”

The Police PRO added that the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/10/26-year-old-man-allegedly-kills-his-father-for-giving-him-chicken-head-to-eat-in-ondo.html

