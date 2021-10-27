27-Year-Old Man Caught Sexually Molesting 3 Boys Aged 9, 11, 12 In Rivers

27-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually molesting 3 Boys Aged 9, 11 And 12 In Rivers State (Photo)

A 27-man identified simply as Ekpeye has been arrested for allegedly sexually molesting three male children aged 9, 11 and 12, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, IgbereTV reports.

The incident happened happened at Sanitary Lane in Ekwulobia Street, Diobu Mile 3 area of Port Harcourt.

The Media Assistant to SA on SDGs to the Rivers State Governor, Allwell Ene, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, October 26, said the suspect was caught allegedly kissing and smooching the three children.

“He was also said to have asked the kids to rub his penis. He claims to be from Ahoada East in Rivers State,” Ene said.

“He has been apprehended by residents at about 8:15pm on Tuesday night at sanitary lane between N0 4 and 6 Ekwulobia street Mile 3 diobu, Port Harcourt and handed over to the Azikiwe Police Divisional headquarters at Illabouchi, Mile 2 Diobu where he is being detained.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=5073458136015377&id=100000537237479

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...