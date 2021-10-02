2Baba Threatens Brymo With N2 Billion Defamation Suit (Photo)

2Baba threatens Brymo with N2bn suit; see you in court, he responds

Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia has threatened to institute a N2 billion defamation suit against Brymo.

This was in reaction to a lengthy tweet by Brymo in which he claimed that 2Baba accused him of sleeping with his (2Baba) wife and also arrange for him (Brymo) to be physically assaulted.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the ‘Ara’ crooner posted a letter supposedly from 2Baba’s lawyers, asking him to withdraw his statement within 24 hours of receiving the letter.

He is also to publish an apology to 2Baba and his wife on all his social media accounts.

However, Brymo said he wasn’t doing anything of such.

He accompanied the letter he posted with: “I have received this from Innocent Idibia’s lawyers, or so it reads. I’ll advice (sic) they go on to court, as I insist on all my tweets asserted… they are not “nonesense”.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2021/10/2baba-threatens-brymo-with-n2bn-suit-see-you-in-court-he-responds/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...