3 Fast Food Workers Unconscious After Inhaling Generator Fumes

3 Fast Food Workers Resuscitated From Unconsciousness After Inhaling Generator Fumes (Photos, Video)

Three restaurant workers were lucky to be alive after they were rususcitated from unconsciousness resulting from the generator fumes they inhaled, IgbereTV reports.

The men, who sleep in the restaurant where they work, were rescued this morning, October 21, by neighbours who suspected something was wrong.

The neighbours opened the restaurant doors and managed to pull the unconscious workers out before reviving them.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CVSbDZFgOH_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

