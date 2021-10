3 Suspected Kidnappers Arrested & Beaten For Abducting A Little Boy (Pics)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Three suspected kidnappers were arrested and brutally beaten for allegedly abducting a little boy in Bayelsa state, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered By NaijaCover, that the suspects, Miracle a.k.a Mimi, Wari-Owei and Emi Nokuba were members of a 6-man kidnap gang that abducted the victim in Agudama-Epie, Yenagoa on Friday afternoon, October 8.

The suspects allegedly collected N50,000 ransom from the victim’s family before releasing him, NaijaCover Learnt.

According to report reaching NaijaCover, The gang leader, Emi Nokuba, said to be the mastermind behind the abduction, was previously paraded by the community youths last years for stealing diesel from a widow.

Miracle and Wari-Owei arrested on Friday night while Nokuba was apprehended at his house by community youths in the early hours of Saturday.

According to a community leader, Izibeyame Prudent, the suspects have been handed over to the police after their ‘normal drilling’.

Read The Report As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

“THESE ARE “MIRACLE (AKA MIMI) & “WARI-OWEI RESPECTIVELY! THEY WERE AMONG THE 6 GANG KIDNAPPERS THAT KIDNAPPED A LITTLE BOY THIS AFTERNOON AND COLLECTED A RANSOM OF 50K BEFORE RELEASING THE VICTIM.

“BOTH THE KIDNAPPERS AND THE KIDNAPPED BOY RESIDE IN AGUDAMA-EPIE. MYSELF AND MY CSO APPREHENDED THEM THIS NIGHT. I HAVE HANDED THE TWO TO DPO JTF FOR PROPER INVESTIGATION.

“I WILL SOON SWING INTO ACTION FOR FOR CRIME REDUCTION AND MAKE AGUDAMA-EPIE A SAFE PLACE FOR THE RESIDENT.

“EMI NOKUBA FROM SAGBAMA LGA NOW RESIDING AT WHITE-HOUSE STREET AGUDAMA-EPIE, YENAGOA, BAYELSA STATE; IS THE LEADER OF NEWLY FORM KIDNAPPING GANG.

“EMI NOKUBA MASTERMIND THE KIDNAPPING OF THE LITTLE BOY WHOM THEY TOOK A RANSOM OF 50K BEFORE RELEASING THE BOY.

“THEY KIDNAPPED THE BOY AT REDEEM GLORY STREET AND MOVED HIM TO AN UNCOMPLETED BUILDING AT WINNER’S STREET; ALL IN AGUDAMA-EPIE, YENAGOA.

“IT WOULD INTEREST YOU TO KNOW THAT THE SAID EMI NOKUBA HAS BEEN PARADED BY THE COMMUNITY YOUTHS LAST YEAR WHEN HE STOLE DIESEL FROM A WIDOW.

“EMI NOKUBA WAS ARRESTED AT HIS HOME BY THE COMMUNITY YOUTHS EARLY HOURS OF SATURDAY. HE WAS HANDED OVER TO POLICE AFTER OUR NORMAL DRILLING.”

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...