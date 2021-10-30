30 Abducted Students Of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri Regain Freedom

Bandits had abducted several female students and Staff of Federal Government College Yauri in Kebbi State on June 17, 2021.

Press Releases:

21/10/2021

Today Thursday, the 21st of October, 2021 thirty (30) students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri have arrived Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State Capital following their release, while efforts are still continuing to secure their release of the remaining. They shall undergo medical screening and support while being re-united with their families.

We thank all those who have helped in securing the release, while congratulating Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari for the success.



Signed:

Yahaya Sarki

Special Adviser (S.A) Media to Kebbi State Governor

