32-Year-Old Married Man Defiles His Neighbor’s 13-Year-Old Daughter In Lagos (Pix)

A thirty-two-year-old married man, Sunday Ukeme, has been arrested by detectives attached to the Akodo Police Division, Lagos for allegedly defiling a neighbour’s daughter (name withheld).

The incident happened in Idaso town, Ibeju Lekki at about 10.30 pm on September 20 after the suspect’s wife left for vigil in one of the churches in the neighbourhood. The victim’s mother had kept her in the custody of the suspect’s wife, Mary Sunday when she (victim’s mother) travelled out of the town for three weeks.

According to the victim’s mother who reported the case at the police station, when she returned from the journey the victim reported to her that she was defiled by the suspect.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the public relations officer of the command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said consequent upon the report lodged at the Police Station on October 4, detectives immediately arrested the suspect.

”During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. He however, pleaded for mercy, blaming his shameful, immoral and criminal act on the influence of alcohol.

The victim has since been taken to the hospital for medical attention.” Ajisebutu said.

The case has been transferred to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for diligent investigation and prosecution on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu.



