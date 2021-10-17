376 New COVID-19 Cases, 659 Discharged And 35 Deaths On October 15
376 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-215
Rivers-82
Ondo-16
Imo-14
Plateau-12
Kaduna-10
Kwara-9
Ekiti-4
Bauchi-3
Delta-3
Kano-3
Sokoto-3
Nasarawa-1
Oyo-1
209,173 confirmed
197,084 discharged
2,804 deaths
Today’s report includes:
▪️215 cases reported in Lagos include 16th October (36), 2021 and 179 backlog from 11th September, 2021
▪️32 deaths reported in Lagos include backlog from 11 September, 2021
▪️2 states with zero cases reported: Ogun and Osun
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=236115608553414&id=100064649291568
