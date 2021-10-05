5 Dead, 2 Injured In Norway ‘Bow And Arrow’ Attack, Suspect Is A Muslim Convert

A Danish man who is in custody in Norway suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack on a small town that killed five people and wounded two others is a Muslim convert who had previously been flagged as having being radicalized, police said Thursday.

“There earlier had been worries of the man having been radicalized,” Police chief Ole B. Saeverud told a news conference.

The victims were four women and one man between the ages of 50 and 70, Saeverud said.

The man is suspected of having shot at people in a number of locations in the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday evening. Several of the victims were in a supermarket, police said.

Norwegian news agency NTB cited police as saying the suspect also used other weapons.

There was “a confrontation” between officers and the assailant in connection with the arrest, police said but gave no details.

Both the hospitalized victims are in intensive care. They include an off-duty police officer who was inside the store. Their condition was not immediately known.



https://apnews.com/article/oslo-norway-europe-denmark-arrests-86cb312662b06778dc8065dd4a29e45b?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=AP_Europe

