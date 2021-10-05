5 Reasons Why Android Still Beats The Iphone

1. Better values

If you want an iPhone, you have eight choices: the $349 iPhone SE, the $449 iPhone 6s, the $549 iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone 7, the $669 iPhone 7 Plus, the $699 iPhone 8, the $799 iPhone 8 Plus, and the $999 iPhone X. While the 4-inch iPhone SE may sound like a bargain in comparison to its big brothers, you can find a really great Android phone that sells for less than $349 and comes with a much bigger screen.

2. 3.5mm headphone jacks

All phones since the iPhone 7 lack the 3.5mm audio jack that lets you connect a pair of standard headphones. If you want to listen to music on your Apple handset, you’ll have to use a dongle, connect a pair of Bluetooth headphones or buy a wired set that uses the company’s proprietary Lightning connector.

3. USB Type-C charging ports with fast charging

If you want to charge an iPhone or connect it to your computer for any reason, you’ll need a cable with Apple’s proprietary Lightning port. Unfortunately, other than iPhones and iPads, no devices charge over Lightning, so you can’t share the same set of cables with your other gear. This is ironic, because Apple’s MacBooks charge via USB-C.

4. Customization, widgets and skins

Like a father in a 1950s sitcom, Apple thinks it knows what’s best for you, no matter what you need or want, so it locks down the UI and offers fewer customizations than Google does. You’re limited to a few select widgets. But with Android, you can choose from thousands of widgets that live on your home or lock screens and provide everything from music playback to weather and note taking, but not gonna lie official android website https://www.android.com/ looks much worse than their competitors

5. Many more hardware options, including rugged phones

At one time, Google’s marketing tagline for Android was “Be Together. Not the Same.” That makes sense, because the platform appears on hundreds of different phone models around the world. You can get Android phones with giant screens, small screens, modular add-ons, QWERTY keyboards and replaceable batteries.

