55-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Buying Twins In Imo After Faking Pregnancy (Pix)

55-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Buying Twins In Imo After Faking Pregnancy (Photo)

A 55-year-old woman identified as Mrs. Chinyere Ohanyere, popularly known as Madam Chichi has been arrested for allegedly buying a set of twins, IgbereTV reports.

The native of Oguta Local Government Area of the state who allegedly pretended to have given birth to twins on September 3 at Irete in Owerri West LGA of Imo State, was arrested last Tuesday, at Graceland Estate in Owerri, Imo State capital after the police received a tip-off.

The lady was apprehended alongside her relative, Adaeze Ohanyere, who had been arrested before in a child trafficking case.

The children have been taken to an orphanage for proper care while the police are on the trail of the kids’ seller.

A source told newsmen;

“The operatives of the command got a tip-off, stormed her house and arrested them. She claimed she gave birth to the twins on September 3 at Irete.

“But when she was subjected to medical examination, it was discovered that she wasn’t delivered of the twins. She bought the kids, a boy and a girl.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Michael Abattam who confirmed the incident, said the case has been referred to the Magistrate Court of Imo State where the accused is standing trial for alleged child trafficking.



https://igberetvnews.com/1402205/55-year-old-woman-arrested-buying-twins-imo-faking-pregnancy-photo/

