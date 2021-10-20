61-Year-Old Pastor Ajayi Famakinwa Deflowers & Impregnates Teenage Girl In Ondo

A 61-year-old clergyman has been arrested for having carnal knowledge of a 16-year-old girl in Ondo State.

The Pastor, Ajayi Famakinwa, was said to have deflowered the girl, Oluwatosin Ilesanmi and got her pregnant after the act.

The crime was committed in Ogbese area of Akure North Local Government area of the state where the pastor and the victim were residing.

Famakinwa, who confessed to have had sex with the girl was accused by the victim of engaging in the act in an open market with her in the community after deflowering her in his house.

Speaking on the development the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the State, DSP Funmi Odunlami stated that[b] the victim claimed that she was lured under the guise of cleansing her spiritually.[/b]

The PPRO added that the suspect would be charged to court after the completion of investigation.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/dailypost.ng/2021/10/19/61-year-old-pastor-allegedly-deflowers-impregnates-teenage-girl-in-ondo/%3famp=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...