7 Bible Verses For Overcoming Poverty

These Bible Verses will help you to have the right knowledge about God’s plan for you not to lack anything good.

(1) 2 CORINTHIANS 8:9

You know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ; rich as he was, he made himself poor for your sake, in order to make you rich by means of his poverty.

(2) PSALMS 23:1

The LORD is my shepherd; I have everything I need.

(3) PROVERBS 10:22

It is the LORD’S blessing that makes you wealthy. Hard work can make you no richer.

(4) Even lions go hungry for lack of food, but those who obey the LORD lack nothing good.

(5) ISAIAH 3:10

The righteous will be happy, and things will go well for them. They will be able to enjoy what they have worked for.

(6) PSALMS 128:2

Your work will provide for your needs; you will be happy and prosperous.

(7) ECCLESIASTES 5:19

If God gives a man wealth and property and lets him enjoy them, he should be grateful and enjoy what he has worked for. It is a gift from God.

God loves his people and never want his people to lack anything good.

It is not the will of God that you will be poor in life because the God of heaven is not a poor God.

Jesus Christ Loves you!!!

