70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Defiling Neighbour’s 7-Year-Old Daughter In Bauchi (Pix)

70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Defiling His Neighbour’s 7-Year-Old Daughter In Bauchi (Photos)

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 70-year-old man, Umaru Daura, for allegedly defiling the 7-year-old daughter of one of his neighbours, IgbereTV reports.

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), SP Thomas Goni, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, October 26, said the incident happened at Kawo Rauta Village in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

The PPRO stated that the victim’s father, Alhaji Habu reported the case to the police after the suspect was caught red-handed defiling his 7-year-old daughter.

Goni said that the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 12 Bauchi, AIG Audu A. Madaki, has directed that the suspect be charged to court after completion of investigations.

He appealed to members of the public to always volunteer information that may lead to the arrest of criminals stressing that it is by so doing that crimes and criminality can be reduced and checked.

