711 New COVID-19 Cases, 295 Discharged And 2 Deaths On October 25
711 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Delta-508
Plateau-41
Rivers-40
FCT-32
Enugu-24
Lagos-19
Imo-16
Cross River-9
Ekiti-9
Abia-4
Benue-3
Kano-3
Bauchi-1
Bayelsa-1
Ogun-1
211,171 confirmed
202,674 discharged
2,884 deaths
https://www.facebook.com/100064649291568/posts/241901401308168/
Today’s report includes:
▪️508 confirmed cases reported from Delta state are backlogs for July 27 – October 13th
▪️19 Confirmed cases reported from Lagos state for October 24th & 25th
▪️41 Confirmed cases reported from Plateau state for October 24th & 25th
▪️32 confirmed cases, 67 discharged cases (including community discharges) reported from FCT for October 24th & 25th
▪️16 confirmed cases, 11 community discharged cases reported from Imo state for October 24th & 25th
▪️24 confirmed cases reported from Enugu state for October 24th & 25th
▪️3 confirmed cases reported from Benue state for October 23rd
▪️4 confirmed cases, 20 discharged cases reported from Abia state for October 24th
▪️ 0 cases reported from Ondo, Osun and Sokoto States
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
#TakeResponsibility
https://www.facebook.com/100064649291568/posts/241901951308113/
October 24. https://www.nairaland.com/6818808/covid-19-update-october-24-2021