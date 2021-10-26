711 New COVID-19 Cases, 295 Discharged And 2 Deaths On October 25

711 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Delta-508

Plateau-41

Rivers-40

FCT-32

Enugu-24

Lagos-19

Imo-16

Cross River-9

Ekiti-9

Abia-4

Benue-3

Kano-3

Bauchi-1

Bayelsa-1

Ogun-1

211,171 confirmed

202,674 discharged

2,884 deaths

https://www.facebook.com/100064649291568/posts/241901401308168/

Today’s report includes:

▪️508 confirmed cases reported from Delta state are backlogs for July 27 – October 13th

▪️19 Confirmed cases reported from Lagos state for October 24th & 25th

▪️41 Confirmed cases reported from Plateau state for October 24th & 25th

▪️32 confirmed cases, 67 discharged cases (including community discharges) reported from FCT for October 24th & 25th

▪️16 confirmed cases, 11 community discharged cases reported from Imo state for October 24th & 25th

▪️24 confirmed cases reported from Enugu state for October 24th & 25th

▪️3 confirmed cases reported from Benue state for October 23rd

▪️4 confirmed cases, 20 discharged cases reported from Abia state for October 24th

▪️ 0 cases reported from Ondo, Osun and Sokoto States

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

#TakeResponsibility

https://www.facebook.com/100064649291568/posts/241901951308113/

October 24. https://www.nairaland.com/6818808/covid-19-update-october-24-2021

