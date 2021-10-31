89 New COVID-19 Cases, 118 Discharged And 0 Deaths On October 30

89 New COVID-19 Cases, 118 Discharged And 0 Deaths On October 30

89 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Bauchi-22
Edo-17
FCT-17
Lagos-15
Plateau-10
Kaduna-4
Taraba-2
Bayelsa-1
Delta-1

211,887 confirmed
203,080 discharged
2,895 deaths

▪️2 confirmed case reported from Taraba state for October 28th 2021

▪️46 discharged cases reported from Taraba state for October 28th (28) & 29th (18) 2021

▪️22 confirmed cases reported from Bauchi state for October 29th (1) & 30th (21) 2021

▪️10 discharged cases reported for Bauchi state for October 29th (5) & 30th (5) 2021

▪️1 discharged case reported from Lagos state for October 29th 2021

▪️1 state with zero case reported: Sokoto

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

