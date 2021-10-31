89 New COVID-19 Cases, 118 Discharged And 0 Deaths On October 30
89 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Bauchi-22
Edo-17
FCT-17
Lagos-15
Plateau-10
Kaduna-4
Taraba-2
Bayelsa-1
Delta-1
211,887 confirmed
203,080 discharged
2,895 deaths
▪️2 confirmed case reported from Taraba state for October 28th 2021
▪️46 discharged cases reported from Taraba state for October 28th (28) & 29th (18) 2021
▪️22 confirmed cases reported from Bauchi state for October 29th (1) & 30th (21) 2021
▪️10 discharged cases reported for Bauchi state for October 29th (5) & 30th (5) 2021
▪️1 discharged case reported from Lagos state for October 29th 2021
▪️1 state with zero case reported: Sokoto
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
