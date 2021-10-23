91-Year-Old Professor, Ajagbe Toriola Oyewo, Makes The 2021 SAN List (Pix)

A 91-year-old Professor of Law, Professor Ajagbe Toriola Oyewo, has made the list of the new lawyers elevated to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria for 2021.

He was named among ten others as academic SANs. The nine others are Professors Bankole Akintoye Sodipo, Christian Chizundu Wigwe, Ajagbe Toriola Oyewo, Rasheed Jimoh Ijaodola, Oluyinka Osayame Omorogbe, Edoba Bright Omoregie, Abiola Olaitan Sanni, Dr. Josephine Aladi Achor Agbonika, and Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi.

Oyewo is a traditional chief in Ibadan, Oyo State. He was once an elected member representing Lagelu South Federal Constituency, Oyo State. He was born in his hometown Erunmu, Oyo State on January 11, 1932.

His educational qualifications are LL.B (Lon don), 1960; M.P.A. 1973, M. Phil. 1983 and Ph.D., 1985. He was called to the Bar in 1962 and is a member of the Lincoln’s Inn, London. Chief Oyewo is a legal practitioner and an expert in local government law and administration.

He served as an Administrative Secretary, Legal Secretary, and Executive Secretary to a number of local government councils in the defunct Western State, among others. He is married with children. His hobbies are music and athletics.

TheNigeriaLawyer had reported the release of names of 72 lawyers elevated and to the silk rank by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) for 2021. The swearing-in of the new silks is slated for December 8, 2021.

