‘A Black Snake In My WC’

Mehn you guys should fellow me thank God oo,I just wake up not quite long, feeling the urge to ease myself, I went to my toilet with sleepy eyes wanting to ease my self without disturbing my sleep. This is when the miracle happened, their was lights but I normally sleep with lights off,so the toilet and my room lights was off, but I on the room lights to plug in my phone to electricity before going to the toilet. So immediately I opened the toilet seat to ease myself my toilet curtain moved,I don’t know if it’s breeze that blow it or it’s just miracle, immediately the curtain moved, lights from the room flashed inside the toilet.i jump up, a black snake wrapped itself around my toilet seat and the funny thing is that I have already started easing myself I don’t know wether to stop or to run.

I went to the parlor and called my brother , luckily the snake is still there,it didn’t even change a spot. We hit a very big stick on its head and it stop moving,on the process of removing it from the toilet seat,it fall in to the toilet and disappeared,I don’t know if it’s swim away or it’s really dead.

So please guys how do I prevent snake in my house, am so scared of entering that toilet now. Imagine if their is no lights and normal I don’t enter my toilet with light.

