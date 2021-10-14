A Company Didn’t Accept My Resignation

I don’t know what to call this… I tendered a resignation letter with 3 weeks notice despite that no notice clause is contained in my appointment letter.

They just collected the letter and said nothing. When the resignation became effective, I left the company and they still didn’t tell me anything about handing over to someone else as is the practice there in case of sack.

It’s been a month I left and they still didn’t contact me about handing over. My concern is that they didn’t remit a Kobo into my pension account. Why I’m expecting them to ask me to hand over is that I have in my custody about 5k belonging to the company. I didn’t borrow the money. It was kind of something left in my care.

So, if they later ask me to come and do proper handing over, should I ask them about my pension? Some people sacked in the past said their pension was not remitted too.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...