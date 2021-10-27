‘A Fellow Passenger Did This Inside A Taxi. Right Or Wrong?’

Madness dey some girls body because then think say man keep them for house mean say dey go dey forget their manners anyhow.

A lady really annoyed me this morning.

I had gone to the park to board a taxi back home. The guy who was loading for the driver directed me to the taxi that was loading. An elderly guy sat at the front seat while a lady was seated by the door and she was the only one sitting at the back. Note that the drivers take three passengers at the back.

Immediately I saw how the lady sat at the door- her body language- I decided to enter from the other side but another passenger beat me to it plus I was approaching the taxi from her side to I just decided to enter through there.

The lady rather than shift to the middle came out for me to enter without any form of excuse which I found annoying.

I made my displeasure know to her but she just kept mute as if no be human being dey follow talk. I still repeated myself.this lady just start blowing out like burning charcoal, shouting at the top of her voice that “do I think she is a baby for me to treat her like that”.

To make matters worse,the passengers and driver were telling me to not retaliate because na women. Na so we go continue to dey tolerate nonsense. Even na guy, I go still tell am wetin he do no correct.

