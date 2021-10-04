A Female MOUAU Student Crushed To Death By A Trailer In Umuahia (Graphic Pictures)

The number of bad roads in umuahia is overwhelming!! A student of Fishery department was crushed by a Trailer that suffered brake failure along Umuahia Ikot Ekpene road.

Students are on rampage and protest.

