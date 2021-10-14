A Nairalander Gifted Him A Laptop To Learn A Digital Skill

Earlier thread. https://www.nairaland.com/6600217/learn-both-skills-simultaneously/1

I create the above thread because I wanted to learn a digital skill but the problem I had was not having a laptop, however a Good gentleman promise to help me get one so that I can start learning.

Today I want to show my appreciation to this gentleman here for showing me support and lending me a helping hand. I appreciate you sir. People like you are rear in this life.

Secondly I want to thank seun osenwa for this platform which has helped me a lot in a way that I didn’t expect. I’ve meet intellectual people on this platform. This platform is really a blessing to me I bless the day I join NairaLand.

