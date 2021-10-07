A Nairalander In Prison Serving 3 Life Sentences Cries Out

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Dear Nairalanders,

First I will like you to know that I am ardent user of this media web and many of the old timers will remember me if I had use my original username,however I chose not to for security reasons and also concerns about the nature of the issue at hand.

More so many of you have read about me online and on all gossips and news website,I also read about it and see various comments from critical people and many ignorant folks.

Secondly,I am presently in prison serving 3 life sentences + 76 years for a crime I do not know anything about and infact my phone GPS showed that I was at different location at the same time of the crime and you will agree with me that it is totally impossible to be at 2 seperate locations ,wearing 2 different type of cloth at the same time.

This is a case of mistaken of identification,the police was aware of this but because I just arrived the country at the time ( Ignorant of the law and constitutional rights ) i was accussed and framed by the corrupt and racist Douglas county police department officers.

Furthermore I have evidences that could proof my actual innocence like ( DNA,GPS,SURVEILLANCE VIDEO,POLICE TESTIMONIES AND ALIBI) but without any serious help ,I may definitely be stucked with all my evidences.

I have gone through 3 difference attornies since my arrest and I currently have the 4th attorney, I have spent roughly $150,000 in legal fees,but i realized it is not just about money, if the good people does not speak out and demand for due process little or nothing may change in my situation.

I have written many independent organisations,few have put me on their priority list but it may take years to reach my turn and some others clearly replied that because I am not American I do not meet up with the requirement.

Nigeria Embassy showed little or no interest,Former Consular Okoliko visited me in jail and he even attended some of my pre-trial proceeding however I believe he had left the embassy or re-assigned.

I recently spoke with Mrs. Okonta ( Secretary/Phone Operator),she has never succeeded in putting me through to any of the consular,it is either they are busy or in a meeting or they have left for the day.

I have no other option than to reach out to the good people on this forum maybe if my story goes viral,somebody may step up to review the evidences.

I have more to say about all the evidences in my possession ( including DNA result) but I will wait to see how this is going before I reveal more or post any of the evidences.

For confidential purpose my e-mail is housepower092@mail.com.

Sincerely

Power House

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...