“A Police Officer Fondled My Genitals While Searching Me For Drug, Gun”

As shared by @victoradewale_

Last night, in lekki phase 1, a police officer fondled my genitals under the pretext of searching me for drug possession, gun in hand. His colleagues were laughing and calling me “ajebutter” as i resisted

They also stole from the spare cash I was carrying.

I have had terrible police encounters, but this is now the worst. I showed this dude my ID, emptied my bag and pockets, he had to touch me inappropriately for over 2 minutes while threatening to harm me if I resisted

I’m so scarred from this experience and feel helpless. My Uber driver said they could harm the both of us if he tried to help me. Are we going to keep living like this?



Source: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1449654386926538752.html

