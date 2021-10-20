A Tour Of New Afrika Shrine To See Fela Kuti’s Bedroom And Belongings (Pix, Video)

Have you ever wondered what Fela Anikulapo Kuti‘s residence looks like or imagined walking around the Kalakuta Republic, knowing full well that this was once where the Abami Eda lived and breathed until his death in 1997?

Felabrtaion 2021 gave me the opportunity to experience a guided tour of Fela’s Kalakuta republic where i have the chance to see his living space, and several collections of private properties as well as his bedroom which has been preserved to remain how it was when he was alive.

This is an iconic place in the New Afrikan Shrine as many fans and lovers of the great icon of Afrobeat music Fela Kuti’s belongings were displayed here for people to have a chance to seat and take some photographs of the vintage properties of the legendary Fela Kuti.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUsGDUVUTJY

