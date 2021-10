Wild jubilation as Nigerian super Corp Abba Kyari resume work after vindicated ~ Matters Arising

Demola Of Lagos @OmoGbajaBia: “This is a huge win for Nigeria. May our enemies never prevail.”

OTUNBA 1 @ManLikelcey: “JUST IN: The Inspector General Of Police has lifted Abba Kyari’s suspension after investigation over alleged ties with hushpuppi, he’s set to resume duty.”

