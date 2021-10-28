Abba Kyayi: There’s Been No Formal Extradition Request – IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has disclosed that the Nigerian police Force(NFP) is yet to receive a former extradition request for the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari following his indictment by a US Court, Newspremises reports.

Recall that Kyari was indicted after being accused of being a co-conspirator in a $1.1m fraud deal involving Instagram celebrity Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi which was investigated by the FBI.

IGP Alkali Baba who gave an update on the case on Thursday October 28, said they only heard it on social media and there’s been no formal extradition request as reported.

Revealing that the panel constituted to investigate the case submitted its report to the Secretary General of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha for vetting and advice on the findings, Alkali further revealed that they’ve only received feedback from the SGF and is contemplating the next step to take.



Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/fbi-indictment-theres-been-no-formal-extradition-request-for-abba-kyari-igp/

