Abia Couple Who Had Three Stillbirths In 5 Years Finally Welcomes Baby (Pics)

The family of Chukwuma Omesie, popularly known as Chucks Digits a native of Isiala Ezere Autonomous community in Isuikwuato local government area of Abia state has finally welcomed a baby boy after three previous pregnancies by his wife, Mrs. Omesie turned out stillbirths.

The coupled had been married for five years without a child.

The visibly happy father in interaction with ABN TV on Thursday shortly after the wife was put to birth in Prime Care hospital in Umuahia expressed gratitude to God that the family now has a baby.

He said the wife lost her first pregnancy after seven months, leading to the death of the baby before birth.

Narrating further, he said four months later, the wife conceived again but later lost the baby in her womb after seven months.

According to Omesie, the first two pregnancies were male children while the last one was a female.

“One unfortunate thing is that we will go and buy baby shower things and materials to nurse a baby but they were not used.

“I nearly died because of the third one. I was in Dubai, about to start shopping for the baby when I received a call that the baby in the womb was dead. I just fainted at the shopping mall.

“I came back to Nigeria. As a preacher and evangelist, God said we should go and praise Him. We started praising God.

“By the grace of God, we relocated from Aba to Umuahia and stayed on our own. This one came and before then, God told me He will give me a child, and gave the name of the baby as Gospel.

“At the appointed time, it happened. I am happy for the life of my baby and the life of my wife” he said.

Speaking further, Chuks Digits who is an Evangelist and CEO of strong Digits limited, a company that is into web and software development, laptops, and computer accessories importation said circumstances like this has the tendency of making a man to go astray and start seeking a solution where none exists.

He said the family has remained together with the support of family members and friends.

He said he resisted temptation to go to places he never wanted to go in search of help, saying the voices of prayer from church and loved ones made the family surmount the voices of darkness.

Omesie advised couples who are seeking the fruit of the womb to be steadfast in God, saying a child is God’s gift.

He also advised them to be in good terms with people who can share in their burden, saying he conquered through the assistance of his brethren.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/10/abia-couple-who-had-three-stillbirths-in-5-years-finally-welcomes-baby-photos/

