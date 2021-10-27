Abia Youths To Rep Ben Kalu: ‘Declare For 2023 Governorship, We’ll Support You (Pix)

Callers on Flo FM 94.9 programme, Ben Kalu’s Mandate on Tuesday urged the member representing Bende Federal Constituency Abia State, Hon. Benjamin Kalu to join in the race for the governorship seat of the state in 2023, assuring him that they would offer their support to ensure his victory.

The programme Ben Kalu’s Mandate also streamed live on ABN TV And ABN Radio.

The callers applauded the federal lawmaker for his purposeful representation of the people of his constituency since 2019 when he won election to represent the constituency.

One of the callers and the Chairman of the Physically Challenged Persons in Bende LGA, Mr Bathlome Okoronkwo, commended Hon. Benjamin Kalu for his love for the physically challenged.

He expressed gratitude to him for donating Wheel Chairs to some of their members and called for more collaboration with their members in the scheme of things.

A regular caller on the programme openly urged the House of Representatives spokesman to join in the race to succeed Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in 2023.

They said the experience he has garnered in his years of political experience prepares him to successfully lead the state.

They also cited his success at the House of Representatives whereas a first timer he has risen to become one of the prominent members in the Green chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly.

The Youths called on him to declare for Governor in 2023 assuring him that with their support, he will certainly win the election.

Responding, Rep. Benjamin Kalu emphasized that his present focus is on his assignment to continue to work for the Mandate which the people of Bende Federal Constituency gave him.

While appreciating their support, he agreed that as much as he is eminently qualified to be Governor but that it is only God who makes The King.

Emphasizing that he is presently focused on his present assignment and will not like to be distracted.

Earlier, he had hinted that he is undertaking inspection of the various project sites he is doing and will be visiting Nkpa today.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/10/2023-declare-for-governorship-well-support-you-abia-youths-urge-rep-ben-kalu/

