Hi guys, Got a car coming in and there is no model of that car that does not have factory tinted windows. I read somewhere that Nigerian police have suspended issuing tinted permits, so people that still get theirs have to backdate it, please how true is this and does it work?

Also, it would be nice if people that have tinted cars share their experience so far with the police. Thanks in advance.

