ABU Student Who Built Solar-Powered Cooker With TV Gets $10,000 Grant (Photos)

A Student of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria named Usman Dalhatu, has won a $10,000 (N4 million) start-up grant for his clean energy innovation of a solar-powered cooker that also has an in-built television, Siggy reveals.

The talented engineering student won the grant also got accepted into All On and The Rockefeller Foundation funded Nigeria Climate Innovation Center’s 2021 off grid energy incubation programme.

The young man who had been recognized by the federal government in the past for creating an automatic ventilator was one of the eight winners from a list of 21 persons who made it to the finals.

According to Weibe Boer, CEO of All On, the funds given to Usman, will be used to scale up production of the innovation to kiosk franchise owners in Kaduna, Kano, FCT, and Abuja.

He added that the innovation would be used to create access to cleaner energy for tens of thousands of tea vendors stand across Nigeria.

