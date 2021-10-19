Activists Announce Venues For EndSARS Protests Across Nigeria And Abroad

The following venues have been announced for the End SARS protests that are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021.
Lagos: Lekki Toll Plaza
Abuja: Unity Fountain
Benin: Museum Ground, King’s Square.
Enugu: Okpara Square
Ibadan: Iwo Road, Under Bridge, opposite Tantalizer
Ilorin: Challenge Junction
Jos: Jos Museum
Osogbo: Aurora Events Centre, Ring Road, Osogbo.
Port Harcourt: Waterlines.
Yenagoa: Etegwe NIIT Road, by Boro-Pit.
London: Nigeria High Commission, 9 Northumberland Avenue, London WC2 N5BX.
Toronto: Dondas Square.