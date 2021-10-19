Activists Announce Venues For EndSARS Protests Across Nigeria And Abroad

The following venues have been announced for the End SARS protests that are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021.

Lagos: Lekki Toll Plaza

Abuja: Unity Fountain

Benin: Museum Ground, King’s Square.

Enugu: Okpara Square

Ibadan: Iwo Road, Under Bridge, opposite Tantalizer

Ilorin: Challenge Junction

Jos: Jos Museum

Osogbo: Aurora Events Centre, Ring Road, Osogbo.

Port Harcourt: Waterlines.

Yenagoa: Etegwe NIIT Road, by Boro-Pit.

London: Nigeria High Commission, 9 Northumberland Avenue, London WC2 N5BX.

Toronto: Dondas Square.

