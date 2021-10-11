Actor Kalu Ikeagwu’s Marriage Crashes, As He Demands For Bride Price Refund

Actor Kalu Ikeagwu’s Marriage Crashes Over Cheating Brouhaha + Wife Moves Out And He Demands Return Of N14k Bride Price

Nollywood actor Kalu Ikeagwu and his wife Ijeoma Eze Ikeagwu have parted ways and the parting is so messy that both are reportedly no longer in talking terms as you read this…

According to insider whispers ” His wife was always fighting him and accusing him of having affairs with different ladies. She complained of his smoking weed and cigarettes in front of the kids indoors and the insiders say she was worried because of her daughter who is asthmatic”

The Insiders whisper that she moved out of the Matrimonial home in July 2021 with ALL OF HER BELONGINGS and since then the actor has been asking his Father in law to return the N14k he paid as Bride price..

As you read this, the insiders say that Ijeoma has gone underground and the actor does not know her whereabouts….

Kalu and Ijeoma married in November 2015 and had their church wedding in June 2016. …. They have two kids, a son between them and Ijeoma’s daughter whom he adopted.

Both Parties are free to respond to this story (which can be taken to the Bank or POS) .



https://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2021/10/actor-kalu-ikeagwus-marriage-crashes.html?m=1

