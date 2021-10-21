Actress, Ada Ameh Visits Her Late Daughter’s Grave On Death Anniversary (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, today 20th October 2021, visited the grave of her daughter, Aladi, with flowers to mark her one-year death anniversary, WonderTV Media reports.

Aladi died last year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xj8nV7wTDsw

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: