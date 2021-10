Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao has shaved her full hair for a movie role. The beautiful actress still looks stunning after the hair is shaved by a man on set of a new movie. Although very expensive and technical, Hollywood now resorts to CGI (computer generated imagery) to achieve extreme role requirements like this instead of really doing it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEB9cdGyViE

