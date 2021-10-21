Actress Nkechi Blessing Arrives UK, Kisses Her Husband After Her Mum’s Burial (Pics)

Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday Arrives UK To Be With Her Man After Her Mum’s Burial (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday arrived the United Kingdom to be with her man days after her mother’s burial, IgbereTV reports.

She shared loved-up photos with her man via her Instagram handle with the caption;

“He said come and cry on my shoulder❤️ I love you baby @hon_falegan_official_ ❤️❤️ PS I don reach London already Where my London FAMILY at?”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVSXzozqnAN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

